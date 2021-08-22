Petrol, Diesel Prices Drops; Know Latest Rates

New Delhi: Petrol price was cut by 15 to 20 paise per litre across the country while diesel prices also decreased by 18 to 20 paise, according to a price notification by state-run oil companies.

The petrol and diesel prices were cut down by 20 paise each in Delhi. The price cut revised the petrol price to Rs 101.64 per litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 89.07 per litre in the national capital on the day.

The fuel prices witnessed a similar trend across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol price was decreased to retail the fuel at Rs 107.66, 17 paise down from the previous price of Rs 107.83. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Diesel price also dropped by 20 paise and sold at Rs 96.64 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The petrol and diesel saw price cut of 15 and 19 paise, respectively in Kolkata. With the revision, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 101.93 and diesel Rs 92.13 in the West Bengal’s capital.Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 99.32 with a price cut of 15 paise. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has recently announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol per litre. Diesel price decreased by 18 paise to bring down the fuel price to Rs 93.66 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The price cut follows international oil prices tumbling to their lowest level since May after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar.