Petrol, Diesel Prices Drops In Bhubaneswar; Know Latest Rates

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel in the state capital city Bhubaneswar have decreased Monday.

Reportedly, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 112.50 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 102.24 per litre.

Earlier on Sunday, the petrol price was Rs 112.90 per litre while the diesel cost was recorded at Rs 102.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel rates have also dropped in Cuttack. The rates are recorded at Rs 112.68 and Rs 102.41 respectively.

Notably, the cost of petrol in the national capital, Delhi is recorded at Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel is at Rs 96.67 per litre.