Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut After 15-Day Hiatus

New Delhi: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were cut by 16 paise on Thursday across the four metro cities, after having remained unchanged for the last fifteen consecutive days.

In the national capital, petrol prices have been lowered by 16 paise from Rs 90.56 per litre to Rs 90.40 per litre, while the Diesel price was at Rs 80.73 per litre, down 14 paise. The previous cut in fuel prices had come on March 30.

Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities.