Petrol Bomb Hurled At Odisha Congress Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Petrol bombs were allegedly hurled at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar late last night. Though there are no reports of any large-scale damage, a tree reportedly caught fire in the incident.

A team of Odisha Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

It is suspected that the incident could be a fallout of the ongoing infighting in the State Congress camp.

Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into the incident.

