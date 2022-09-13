Petrol and diesel rates in Odisha on September 13

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Petrol price in Angul on Tuesday was Rs 104.90 while the same was sold at Rs 103.23 in Balasore. Petrol rate in Bhubaneswar- Rs 103.11, Cuttack Rs 103.54, Dhenkanal Rs 103.98, Jharsuguda Rs 103, Kendrapara Rs 103.11, Puri Rs 103.26, Sambalpur Rs 103.85 and Malkangiri Rs 108.92.

As far as the diesel is concerned, it was sold at Rs 96.40 in Angul, Rs 94.81 in Balasore, Rs 94.68 in Bhubaneswar, Rs 95.10 in Cuttack, Rs 95.52 in Dhenkanal, Rs 94.79 in Jharsuguda, Rs 94.66 in Kendrapara, Rs 95.41 in Sambalpur, Rs 94.83 in Puri and Rs 100.29 in Malkangiri.