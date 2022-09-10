Petrol and diesel rates in Odisha cities on September 10

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country for quite some time.

The price of petrol in Malkangiri where the fuel rates exhibit the highest charge in the state, is at Rs 109.20, same as a day ago, while diesel is being sold in the town without any change in rate in the last 24 hours at Rs 100.56.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel cost Rs 103.63 and Rs 95.15 respectively, while the rate of fuel is Rs 103.28 for petrol and Rs 94.82 for diesel in Cuttack.

The prices of petrol in some other major towns in the state is as follows: Rs 103.38 in Puri, Rs 103.72 in Sundargarh, Rs 106.72 in Rayagada, Rs 103.63 in Nayagarh, Rs 107.68 in Nabarangpur, Rs 104.11 in Keonjhar, Rs 103.50 in Kendrapara, Rs 104.17 in Dhenkanal and Rs 103.63 in Balasore.

As far as diesel is concerned, the fuel is being sold at Rs 95.19 in Balasore, Rs 96.48 in Bargarh, Rs 94.54 in Jagatsinghpur, Rs 94.81 in Jharsuguda, Rs 94.94 in Puri and Rs 95.18 in Sambalpur.