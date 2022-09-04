Petrol and diesel rates in different places of Odisha on September 4

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Petrol price in Balasore is at Rs 103.57, Bargarh is at 104.44, Bhadrak is at Rs 103.73, and petrol price in Bolangir is at 105.77 as recorded on September 4.

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 103.01 and Rs 103.80 in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

As far as diesel is concerned, the fuel is being sold at Rs 95.14 in Balasore, Rs 95.98 in Bargarh, Rs 94.27 in Jagatsinghpur, Rs 95.24 in Jharsuguda, Rs 100.29 in Malkangiri and Rs 96.03 in Sambalpur.

Similarly, the diesel being sold at Rs 94.58 and Rs Rs 95.34 at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively.

Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders today in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are Rs1,079.50 and Rs 1079.00 respectively.