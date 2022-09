Petrol and diesel rates at different places in Odisha on September 1

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 103.60 and Rs 103.38 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively on Thursday. While the diesel price in Bhubaneswar is Rs 95.715, in Cuttack the rate of the fuel is Rs 94.93.

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 108.91 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.45 and in Sambalpur, it is Rs 103.85 per litre.