Petrol and diesel rates at different places in Odisha on August 26

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 103.19 and Rs 103.28 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively on Friday. While diesel price in Bhubaneswar is Rs 94.76, in Cuttack the fuel’s rate is Rs 94.58.

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 108.92 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 103.77 and in Sambalpur, it is Rs 103.23 per litre.

Likewise, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.79 in Koraput.

Moreover, a litre of petrol in Angul costs Rs 104.90, Rs 103.23 in Balasore, Rs 104.06 in Bargarh, Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak, Rs 105.67 in Bolangir, Rs 105.18 in Boudh, Rs 104.34 in Deogarh, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 105.66 in Gajapati, Rs 103.16 in Jagatsinghpur, Rs 103.70 in Jajpur.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 103.21 in Jharsuguda, Rs 106.14 in Kalahandi, Rs 104.91 in Kandhamal, Rs 103.11 in Kendrapara, Rs 105.60 in Keonjhar, Rs 103.19 in Khordha, Rs 104.05 in Mayurbhanj, Rs 108.13 in Nabarangpur, Rs 103.47 in Nayagarh, Rs 105.94 in Nuapada, Rs 103.47 in Puri, Rs 107.01 in Rayagada, Rs 104.68 in Sonepur and Rs 103.26 in Sundargarh.