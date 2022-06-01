Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices have remained constant in the state capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Bhubaneswar stands at Rs 103.47 while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 95.03 per litre today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre while the diesel cost was recorded at Rs 94.09 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s silver city Cuttack have not changed in the last 24 hours and are recorded at Rs 103.78 and Rs 95.33 respectively. The petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri has also not changed and is recorded at Rs 108.91 per litre while the diesel rate is at Rs 100.29 per litre.