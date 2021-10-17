Petrol and diesel prices reach all-time high with another hike

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday reach an all-time high in India after the rates were hiked for by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to rising crude oil rates in the international market.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 105.84 after a hike of 35 paise while diesel is priced at Rs 94.57 with an increase of 35 paise in prices. Similarly in Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 111.77 (up by 34 paise) and Rs 102.52 (up by 37 paise) respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 106.43 and Rs 97.68 respectively. In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 103.01 while a person would need to pay Rs 98.92 for a litre of diesel.

In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel are available for Rs 110.09 and Rs 103.08 for each litre. In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel can be purchased for Rs 109.53 and Rs 100.37 respectively.

Petrol and diesel rates, which are revised daily, are rising once again in India with the beginning of the festive season in the country due to the volatile situation in the international market.