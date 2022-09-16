Petrol and diesel prices in Odisha on September 16

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country for quite some time.

In Capital Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76 respectively, while the rate of fuel is Rs 103.28 for petrol and Rs 94.84 for diesel in Cuttack.

The prices of petrol in some other major towns in the state is as follows: Rs 103.47 in Puri, Rs 103.26 in Sundargarh, Rs 107.01 in Rayagada, Rs 103.47 in Nayagarh, Rs 108.13 in Nabarangpur, Rs 105.60 in Keonjhar, Rs 103.11 in Kendrapara, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal and Rs 103.23 in Balasore.

As far as diesel is concerned, the fuel is being sold at Rs 94.81 in Balasore, Rs 95.61 in Bargarh, Rs 94.70 in Jagatsinghpur, Rs 94.79 in Jharsuguda, Rs 95.02 in Puri and Rs 94.81 in Sambalpur.