Petrol and diesel prices in Odisha on August 1

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country even.

Customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.11 per litre of petrol in the State Capital while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.68 a litre. In Cuttack, customers are paying Rs 103.71 and Rs 95.25 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 108.92 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 103.23 and in Sambalpur.

Likewise, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 103.95 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.79 in Koraput.

Petrol prices in some other towns include Angul -104.90, Bolangir – 105.67, Dhenkanal – 103.98, Jharsuguda – 103.31, Kendrapara – 103.11, Nayagarh – 103.47, Puri – 103.47.

On the other hand, the rates of diesel in some major towns of the State is as follows: Sambalpur – 94.81, Puri – 95.02, Nayagarh – 95.03, Mayurbhanj – 95.60, Khordha – 94.68, Kenojhar – 97.06, Jharsuguda – 94.89, Bolangir – 97.17.