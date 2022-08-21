Petrol and diesel prices at different places in Odisha on August 21

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Petrol price at Angul is Rs 104.61 on Sunday while in Balasore, it is sold at Rs 103.18. Petrol price in Bargarh is Rs 103.85. It is sold at Rs 103.75 in Bhadrak, Rs 105.91 in Bolangir, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 103.93 in Jajpur, Rs 104.84 in Keonjhar and Rs 103.11 in Puri.

Similarly, diesel is being sold at Rs 96.12 in Angul, at Rs 95.41 in Bargarh, at Rs 95.31 in Bhadrak, Rs 95.52 in Dhenkanal, Rs 95.45 in Jajpur, Rs 96.32 in Keonjhar, Rs 99.78 in Koraput and Rs 100.56 in Malkangiri.