Petrol and diesel prices at different places in Odisha on August 15

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.19 per litre of petrol in the State Capital while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.76 a litre. In Cuttack, customers are paying Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

Similarly, petrol is being sold at Rs 108.92 in Malkangiri. In Ganjam, petrol costs Rs 104.66 and in Sambalpur, it is Rs 104.38 per litre.

Likewise, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak and Rs 107.79 in Koraput.