Petrol and diesel prices at different places in Odisha on August 10

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

In the Twin City, petrol is being sold at Rs 103.19 and Rs 103.54 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively. While diesel price in Cuttack is Rs 95.10, the fuel’s rate is Rs 94.76 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Petrol price at Angul remained same Rs 104.60 on Wednesday while in Balasore, it is sold at Rs 103.18. Petrol price in Bargarh is Rs 104.44. It is sold at Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak, Rs 105.02 in Bolangir, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 103.77 in Jajpur, Rs 105.34 in Keonjhar and Rs 103.44 in Puri.