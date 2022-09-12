‘Petrified’ Wild Bear Climbs Atop Tree In Koraput

Koraput: Panic gripped the residents of Nakulaguda village under Bisingpur police station in Koraput district after a wild bear climbed atop a tree.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the bear on the base of the tree today morning. Fearing attack by villagers, the wild bear climbed 30 feet above a tree.

Till the last report came in, forest department officials in Borigumma have been informed about the presence of the animal.