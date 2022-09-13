Petition for revival of Orissa Textile Mills: Official liquidator to file affidavit over CA appointment

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today asked official liquidator to file affidavit over appointment of Chartered Accountant, regarding the Petition for revival of Orissa Textile Mills (OTM), by Thursday.

Reportedly, the CA will estimate company’s valuation & labour dues.

Besides, the MBS company submitted the petition for Rs 200cr take over. On the other hand, another firm has also filed miscellaneous petition to take over OTM.

The next hearing regarding the case has been scheduled to be conducted on September 15.

It may be noted that the petitioner had sought a direction from the High Court for takeover of the OTM by the State Government.