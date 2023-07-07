Petition Filed In Pak SC Seeking Dissolution Of Imran Khan’s Party

Islamabad: A former confidante of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the dissolution of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party citing his alleged role in the unprecedented violence on May 9.

Awn Chaudhry, now part of the newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), named Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as PTI President Pervaiz Elahi as respondents in the constitutional petition filed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, as well as the ministries of law and interior among others, are also made respondents in the petition, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Chaudhry contended that the PTI chairman was involved in attacks on state institutions, the judiciary, and the military and civilian installations, and violated not only basic human rights but also the Constitution.

“The acts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its chairman, office-bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets are unconstitutional,” stated the petition.

Mentioning the events of May 9, dubbed as the “Black Day”, the petition said that PTI supporters hatched a conspiracy against the state institutions, burning the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, and looting state properties across the country.

The petitioner added that the PTI chief and his party destroyed the fabric of the society by attacking the institutions and making hate speeches against the integrity and dignity of the country and its institutions.