Peter Higgs, Physicist Who Discovered ‘God Particle’, Passes Away At 94

London: British physicist Peter Higgs, whose theory on the existence of the Higgs boson particle, also known as the “God’s particle”, earned him a Nobel Prize in Physics, passed away at the age of 94, the University of Edinburgh announced on Tuesday, as reported by news agency AFP.

“He peacefully departed at his residence on Monday 8 April after a brief illness,” stated the Scottish university. Higgs has served as a professor for nearly five decades at the same university.

In the statement, the university described him as “an exceptional educator and guide, inspiring numerous young scientists”.

“During this time, his family has requested privacy, and we ask the media and public to respect their wishes,” the university further added.