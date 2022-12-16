Personal Liberty Is Precious, Inalienable Right, No Case Is Small: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The right to personal liberty is a “precious and an inalienable right” and by attending to grievances alleging its violation the Supreme Court performs its “plain constitutional duty, obligation and function; no more and no less”, a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud-led said on Friday.

The observation came two days after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Supreme Court should not be hearing “bail applications and frivolous PILs” when pendency of cases is so high.

“What are we here for if we do not listen to our conscience?” the bench, also comprising Justice P S Narasimha, said while dealing with the plea of a man from Uttar Pradesh called Iqram who was to suffer a jail term of 18 years in nine minor cases of theft of electrical equipment of the state electricity department.