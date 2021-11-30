Permission to Dance Press Conference: BTS Talk Next Chapter

Los Angeles: K-pop sensation BTS conducted a global press conference at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, after opening the curtains to the “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series the previous night.

The seven bandmates — RM, V, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope — shared their emotions and thoughts after reuniting with their global fans, known collectively as Army, in person for the first time in two years, and shared plans for the future.

BTS leader RM got emotional while talking about his experience. The singing sensations said he was “emotional beyond words” when he saw the stadium filled with fans. He further said, “As artists, (who) started out in Korea, the limitations of our identity, language, genre, invisible walls, we felt like they really existed. But every moment, we tried to give our best to every show, every performance, (all) the music, all of our hearts, and I think those small moments truly made today’s miracle for us.” He also called resuming the tour and live concerts the beginning of a new chapter. Jin further added by new beginnings he referred to more concerts, especially in South Korea.

Following is a full transcript of what the band said at the press conference.

V: I’m very happy that we’re having this in-person concert for the first time in two years. Obviously for the past two years, “ordinary” and “normal” were no longer normal, so it was a very sad and difficult time for everybody. We really look forward to this concert and are really excited to be here and hope that we can impart some positive energy to all Army here and all of you, the members of the press, here today.

Suga: This is the first in-person concert that we’re having in two years, so I’m very excited and I thought yesterday, “Is this really reality or is this a dream?” And I was very nervous as it’s been a while since we’ve done this. For the past eight years since we debuted, and also for the past four years since we debuted in the US, I’ve been thinking that nothing has really come easy for BTS and it has been the same for the past two years when we were unable to have a concert and perform. But BTS has always overcome these barriers and bounds through our efforts by trying hard. I think this situation is also the same. We will continue to face these challenges and face these barriers, and we will be able to overcome them, and I think that is a strength that BTS has — our ability to overcome these. And it hit me yesterday that, while there will be new challenges, we’ll be able to overcome them again.

Unlike when we came here previously for the UN General Assembly, we prepared by focusing on bringing our songs and performances to the concert, so please enjoy our performance.

Jin: I think this is the first press conference (outside Korea) that we’re having since Wembley and we’re all very excited for this. I hope that this will be the first of a series to see our Army and hold concerts. We will continue to have concerts in Korea after this one and are planning another in Korea, so please look forward to them.

Jungkook: We received a lot of love last year as we did this year. This year we created and released songs that tried to express our frustrations as authentically as possible and about the thought and consolation that we hoped to give to people, about how we can overcome the situation together. The fact that we received so much love for these songs that we’ve created gave us a lot of energy, and we hope we can pour in this positive energy that we’ve received in doing these concerts.

RM: Seeing the stadium filled with all the fans got me really emotional, beyond words, finally meeting you, the members of the press, face to face, is so touching and it’s a real pleasure for me.

We had countless shows and awards, but the recent Artist of the Year at the AMAs and the second Grammy nomination were truly something and really did mean something for us. As an artist, we started out in Korea and limitations of our identity, language, genre and the invisible walls, we felt like they really existed but every moment we tried to give our best to every show, every performances and every music with all of our hearts and I think those small each moments truly made today’s miracle for us.

Going back on tour, going back on track and seeing all the fans and people finally in two years it really made us feel like this really is the beginning of our new chapter, and the past two years of the pandemic weren’t easy, not just for us but everyone, including the Armys, the press, for everyone. But today, we’ll try to show how much we’ve grown, how much we’ve learned through this past two years.

Jimin: For the past two years, we felt powerless, we were depressed. We tried to break out of that by doing what we could, releasing our songs “Dynamite” and “Butter,” album “Be” and “Permission to Dance.” Again, doing what we can and trying to find a way out of this situation. And we worked hard at this because we wanted to bring healing and consolation to everyone else who were also going through hard times and who are also living through these challenges. So yesterday, being on stage in front of our audience, it made us — and me — feel like we’re back where we belong and we hope that everyone can find themselves back where they belong.

J-Hope: We are back at the US for our concert following our visit to the UN General Assembly a few months ago. Being here again being here with you, the members of the press, really makes it hit on that we are back here in the United States. Speaking on behalf of an entire generation is a little bit embarrassing when we think of it, but also comes with a great sense of responsibility for certain, and it was a great honor always to create and share with the world the music that we love, and I think this really is the power of BTS.

And we’ve worked really hard preparing for this tour, because again, we wanted to show that power and the power of our music. And this is our first in-person concert in a while and we have fans not just from the US, but from Korea and all over the world, so I hope that you can enjoy this concert together with us — really let go and release some of the sadness and depressing thoughts that had been weighing down on us for the past couple of years.