Cuttack: The newly appointed Police Commissioner of the Twin City, S Debadatta Singh, has made a strong statement regarding the performance and tenure of police officers. In his first address since taking charge, Singh emphasized that performance will be the primary criterion for evaluating officers, particularly those who have overstayed in their current positions.

Singh, who assumed office recently, stated, “I will conduct a thorough review of the officers’ postings and their performance. It is essential that we adhere to the mandate set by the Odisha government, ensuring that all citizens receive round-the-clock assistance and justice.”

The Commissioner highlighted the need for a dynamic and efficient police force, indicating that officers who have been in the same position for extended periods will be reassessed. “Performance, honesty, integrity, and the ability to deliver justice are the key attributes we expect from our officers,” Singh added1.

In addition to addressing the issue of overstaying officers, Singh also discussed the ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure of police stations. This includes the installation of CCTV cameras to improve surveillance and accountability1.

The new Commissioner’s approach is expected to bring significant changes to the Twin City’s policing, ensuring a more responsive and effective law enforcement system.