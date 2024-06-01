People Voting In Large Number In Odisha In The Last Phase Of Polling: CEO

Bhubaneswar: Voter turnout of 37.64% was recorded till 1 PM in Odisha’s six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly segments on Saturday where simultaneous elections are held.

Around one crore people are going to exercise their franchise in six parliamentary constituencies — Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur– and 42 Assembly segments under these constituencies.

As per the Election Commission of India, Mayurbhanj with 40.09 % voting has recorded maximum polling among the parliamentary constituencies. Balasore Lok Sabha constituency recorded 40.71%, Bhadrak 36.64%, Jagatsinghpur 38.82%, Jajpur 33.96% and Kendrapara 35.84% till 1 PM.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said, “Polling is going on peacefully in 10,882 polling stations in the last phase of polling.

Dhal further stated that 6,279 (58 per cent) polling booths are under strict surveillance through live webcasting. He also informed the media that 129 ballot units, 189 control units and 515 VVPATs have been replaced till 1PM after the EVM machines were found malfunctioning.