People visiting Maharashtra from Delhi, 5 other states must show negative RT-PCR report

Mumbai: Negative RT-PCR report is a must for people visiting Maharashtra from Delhi and five other states in view of the deadly coronavirus second wave in the state.

People travelling to Maharashtra from Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report within 48 hours of the travel to enter the state.

The Maharashtra government has declared these six states as ‘Places of Sensitive Origin’. A new set of guidelines has been laid out by the state government for travel in long-distance trains from these states to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Reports said all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the trains for Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said social distancing should be ensured during boarding/deboarding and travel.

The state government also asked the ministry of railways to provide thermal scanners at all exits in stations and strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in trains.

Data of passengers will be shared with local disaster management authority each day, four hours before the departure from the origin of trains. If passengers are not carrying the RT PCR negative report, they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test at the station.