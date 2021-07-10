People Flouting COVID Protocols At Tourist Spots ‘Serious Cause Of Concern’, Says Govt

New Delhi: People at tourist spots were found adhering to COVID protocols and this is a “serious cause of concern”, said a senior government official on Friday.

It also said that lowering of guard cannot be accepted at present.

Following this, the union health ministry has warned people against carelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern,” said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog during a press conference here.

Dr Paul said it is also the responsibility of the local administration to enforce Covid protocols at tourist sites.