“People don’t have a chance to speak even in democracy”

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of eminent socialist leader Pradyumna Kishore Bal, leading Odia daily, Pragativadi on Monday organised a webinar session on the theme “People’s voice for democracy”.

In a democracy, people don’t have a chance to speak. After winning the election, a dictatorial regime is in power. Kumar Prashant, national president of the Gandhi Peace Foundation, said in a statement that “one thing is for sure, and others are acting like robots.”

Inaugurating the “Thinking” session (Ptagativadi Chintana) of the ceremony, he said he had already visited the Pragativadi Office as a guest. Pradyumna has been in contact with him since the day he stepped into the Office. He has learnt a lot about him.

Talking about the tussle on Democratic rights, he said that, Despite the farmers’ movement, no one agreed to listen to the peasants. Rather, several parties have just made it a political agenda. Hence, he asked newspaper media houses to speak up regarding the same.

Pradyumna Bal’s unique personality was a predominant force. As a student, he was unique. He has been in contact with this great personality since childhood. Pradyumna was sitting in front of him as he rode his bicycle to attend Pandit Nehru’s meeting at the Killa Padia. And the conversations and discussions itself showcased his personality, said Justice Manoranjan Mohanty, in the 3rd Session if the event.

Joining the seminar as a distinguished guest, Justice Mohanty said that the names of two young people from Odisha were heard as young Turks in India. One of them was Pradyumna Bal.

Former Speaker N Narayan Reddy, who also joined the seminar, also said, “Birth and death are absolutely true.” If he had survived, he would have neared 90 by now.

He was not known in one place. Sambalpur, Balasore Baliapal Ghat, Gopalpur and several other places.

AISF president Sanghamitra Jena added that fearless journalism was being attacked. Politics without compromise, the sense of social value is coming to an end. In Gandhi’s country, farmers are being exploited by driving cars. As climate change, oppression and exploitation of women continue to rise in the country, efforts are underway to make India a world teacher. That fact must be taken into account.

Bijay Kumar Tripathi, general secretary of Rajya Swadhinata Sangrami Uttardaya Sangathan, spoke about Pradyumna Bal’s love and transparency.

Presiding over the seminar, Drs. Biswajit said that raising the voice of democracy requires fearless journalism. Which was only with Pradyumna Bal. Pradyumna did not shy away from raising the voice of the common man and giving justice. Progressive efforts continue to unravel the truth to the people. Finally, Shashi Bhushan Sahu offered his thanks. Santosh Kumar Das, Chairman of the Pradyumna Bal Jayanti Ceremony Committee, was present on the stage.