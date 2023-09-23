PEO, JA Skill Test: OSSSC issues important notice

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) recently announced the result of the combined recruitment examination for the posts of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and Junior Assistant.

Those candidates who have cleared the written examination are now eligible to appear for the next phase of the selection process-the computer skill test. The computer skill test is scheduled to be held on October 6 in all districts across the state.

Taking into account the concerns of the aspirants that the date of the skill test is clashing with the Accountant examination to be conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the OSSSC has now issued an important notice on its official website.

“The shortlisted Candidates for CRE-2023,who are having another exam on 6th October 2023 may apply by 25/09/2023 through email mentioning their CRE-2023 Roll No. therein to the Commision with evidence (like Admitcard,date,Venue,timing) of such other exams for consideration of allocation of suitable Test Venue,” the commission wrote. The commission has also shared information about the availability of the admit card for the upcoming skill test.

“Attention Candidates for CRE-2023. Admission Letters for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills of CRE-2023 will be available before 7 days of the date of Test,” the commission stated.