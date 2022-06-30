PEO Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe

Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The arrestee has been identified as Rajendra Behera of Turugudi under Patrapur block.

As per reports, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the beneficiary in order to release of final installment for PM-Awas.

With no option left the victim informed the vigilance officials about the same. Acting on the complaint, the officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe from the beneficiary.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, said sources.