Peng Shuai: China Criticises WTA, Says “Don’t Politicise Sports”

Beijing: China criticised the WTA’s decision to suspend all its tournaments in the country due to concerns surrounding the whereabouts of former Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, saying it is opposed to “acts that politicise sports”.

The WTA, the global governing body for women’s professional tennis, on Wednesday announced the “immediate suspension of all tournaments in China”, including in Hong Kong, citing concerns about the well-being of Peng, a former doubles world number one, who accused a top former Communist Party of China (CPC) leader Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault a month ago.

The WTA also cited concerns over the safety of other players as a reason for suspending tournaments.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not directly respond to the WTA’s decision to suspend competitions, but said it was against politicisation of sport.

China has remained largely silent over the huge scandal, blocking discussions of the topic on China’s heavily-censored internet.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Thursday that it had held a second video call with Peng, having held the first late last month.

Peng, 35, a three-time Olympian and two-time doubles Grand Slam winner, went missing after she alleged, on China’s social media platform WeChat on November 17, that she was forced into a sexual relationship by Gaoli, 75, his retirement from power in 2017.

Her explosive allegation was scrubbed out of the social media by Chinese censors. Subsequently reports stating that she went missing created an international furore.

Weeks later, Peng appeared in a number of photos and videos circulated by Chinese state media and took part in a video call with the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.