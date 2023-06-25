Pending RoB Work At Rajgangpur Expedited After 5-T Secy Visits Spot

Bhubaneswar: The process of construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Rajgangpur Level Crossing in Sundergarh has been expedited after 5-T secretary VK Pandian visited the spot and reviewed the status.

The project between Sonakhan and Kansbahal was launched in 2018 but the tender was canceled in 2022 due to some issues related to land acquisition.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5-T Secretary visited the construction site at Rajgangpur and reviewed the progress of the work. He directed the administration to speed up its construction.

During the visit of the 5T Secretary to Sundergarh, local people met him and presented their demand to the Chief Minister through him to expedite the construction work.