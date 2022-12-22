Pelé’s cancer worsens, kept under elevated care

Pelé cancer has advanced and his health has worsened during his hospital stay. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

However, the hospital did not mention any signs of the three-time World Cup winner’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pelé, is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumor removed in September 2021.

Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs. Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pelé will stay in the hospital during Christmas.