Pele no more; dies aged 82 after battling colon cancer

Pele, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at the age of 82. The Brazilian had been having treatment in hospital since November 29 for worsening colon cancer as well as heart and kidney problems. He revealed he was battling cancer in September 2021.

His manager has now confirmed the devastating news that Pele has passed away. Pele’s family had gathered around his bedside at a Sao Paulo hospital since Christmas Eve.

Pele’s death comes after the hospital caring for the footballing icon announced last week that his cancer was showing “progression” and that he also needed “more extensive care” to treat kidney and heart failure.