Pele Leaves Intensive Care Unit Post-Surgery

Sao Paulo: Brazilian football legend Pele moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain ‘from now on recovering in his room’ at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!” Pele wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for “thousands of loving messages”.

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele has been in poor health in recent years, and has had various stints in the hospital.

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele burst onto the global stage at just 17 with dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.