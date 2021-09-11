Pele Conscious, Recovering Satisfactorily After Surgery

Brasilia: Legendary football star, famously known as Black Pearl Pele recovered from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon and remained in intensive care.

“Pele is conscious, conversing actively, and is maintaining normal vital signs,” a statement from the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said.

In a separate social media post, the 80-year-old three-time World Cup winner said he was feeling better and joked he still had hopes of playing again.

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better,” he said on Instagram. “I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’m still going to recover for a few more days.”

“While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest.”

At the end of August, Pele went to the hospital for routine exams when the tumor was found. The hospital said in a statement then that the tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams. It added it collected samples to be analyzed but has not released the results.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.