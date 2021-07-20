Pegasus Row: Congress Demands Probe By Joint Parliamentary Panel

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the central government over the Pegasus snooping controversy, Congress on Tuesday demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Opposition members raised uproar in both houses and demanded a thorough probe into the charges of snooping on journalists, politicians, ministers, judges and others using Israeli Pegasus spyware.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the government should clearly tell whether it has purchased the Pegasus spyware or not and hold a joint parliamentary probe.

He said the party’s demand is that the government should order a joint parliamentary committee probe into the snooping and phone tapping issue.

“The minister, who was trying to create confusion on the matter should answer clearly whether the government has bought the Pegasus spyware or not. If yes, then the government should order a joint parliamentary committee probe to investigate the entire matter,” he said.