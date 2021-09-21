Peddler Held With Ganja Worth Rs 6 Lakh In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a drug peddler with the seizure of a huge cache of ganja at Baramunda bus stand here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Baramunda bus stand and seized around 55 kg of ganja from him. The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 6 lakh, police informed.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the contraband was reportedly smuggled from Kandhamal in a private bus. Further investigation is underway to trace the persons involved in the illegal trade, sources said.