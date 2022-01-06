Brown Sugar Worth Rs 55 Lakh Seized In Balasore, Peddler Held

Balasore: Police have arrested a person with the seizure of brown sugar worth Rs 55 lakh from Chandreswar-Digha road under Talsari police limits in Balasore district.

The arrested peddler has been identified as Moinuddin Sheikh (46) of Bhagail village of Birbhum district in West Bengal.

Acting on reliable input, a raid was conducted and the peddler was apprehended. Around 550 grams of brown sugar estimated to be worth around Rs 55 lakh were seized from his possession, the police said.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the contraband was being smuggled from Murshidabad to Jaleswar in Balasore. A case has been registered and the accused forwarded to the court. Further investigation into this matter is underway, the police added.