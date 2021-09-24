Peddler Held With Brown Sugar Worth 1 Lakh In Khurda

Khurda: The excise department officials have arrested a person with the seizure of brown sugar worth Rs 1 Lakh in Khurda district on Friday.

The arrestee has been identified as Arun Behera of Chanagiri village under Jankia police limits in the same district.

According to reports, the accused used to sell contrabands secretly for the past few days. On being aware of this, the officials conducted a raid and arrested the accused while he was trying to flee the spot.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in this illegal trade.