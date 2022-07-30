Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches With Spo2 Tracking Launched In India: Check Out Specs

New Delhi: Pebble Orion and Spectra smartwatches have been launched in India. The pebble Orion sports a 1.81-inch full HD display, while the spectra pack a 1.36-inch AMOLED display. Both the models feature an AI-enabled voice assistant and sports SpO2 monitoring, as well as blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring and heart rate monitoring. women’s health. The Pebble Orion and Spectra are also IP67 certified for water resistance.

Pebble Orion, Spectra Price, Availability

The new Pebble Orion is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. The Pebble Spectra, on the other hand, has a discounted price of Rs. Rs. 5,499.

Specification Pebble Orion

It comes with a 1.81-inch Full HD screen with a resolution of 240 x 286 pixels. It has a square-shaped dial and a zinc alloy body. It has an automatic speaker cleaning feature that uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch. The wearable offers over 100 watch faces and over 120 sports modes.

The Pebble Orion includes Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and allows users to make and answer calls from their wrist using a built-in microphone and speakers. It is certified dust and water resistant with an IP67 rating. It has built-in games and also includes AI voice assistance. It is equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor as well as a blood pressure monitor, 24/7 heart rate tracking, female health tracking and sleep monitoring. The new smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery and is said to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.