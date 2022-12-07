Pebble Introduces Frost Smartwatch With BT Calling: More Details Here

New Delhi: Pebble Frost smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and a 1.87-inch IPS contact display screen has been launched in India. The Pebble Frost works with Bluetooth connectivity to pair and preserve the reference to the smartphone and is a part of Pebble’s rising vary of reasonably priced and feature-rich smartwatches in India.

Pebble Frost worth in India

The Pebble Frost smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India and is in stores on Flipkart. The smartwatch is accessible in 4 colours – black, blue, grey, and orange.

Pebble Frost Smartwatch Details

The Pebble Frost Smartwatch smartwatch has a 1.87-inch Rectangle-shaped dial fitted with a TFT display which amounts to 240 x 284 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has a multi-touch panel with a pixel density of 199 PPI. It comes with various fitness modes and has Upto 3 Days of battery backup. In This watch available Meters and sensors are Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count, and Sleep Monitor. The Pebble Frost Smartwatch watch is backed by a Lithium Polymer battery that offers up to 3 Days of battery life. This makes the watch fit for daily usage. Pebble Frost Smartwatch is compatible with Android, and IOS smartphones. Let’s read more about Pebble Frost Smartwatch and see how it performs.