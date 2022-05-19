Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch With Round AMOLED Display Launched In India

New Delhi: Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch incorporates a 1.36-inch spherical AMOLED show with 600 nits of peak brightness. It has been designed utilizing a premium zinc alloy physique and spherical toughened glass, in keeping with the corporate. The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is the latest smartwatch vary within the firm’s Cosmos sequence.

Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch price in India, availability

Pebble Cosmos Luxe price has been set at Rs. 3,999 for a limited period. However, Pebble has not yet revealed details on how long the special pricing will be in place and what will be the price post the introductory period. Customers can currently purchase the smartwatch from Flipkart, It is available in Ivory Gold, Midnight Gold, and Space Black colour options.

Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch specs, options

In terms of specification, the Pebble Cosmos Luxe, comes with the 1.36-inch spherical AMOLED show with 600 nits of peak brightness. It options an AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling system. The smartwatch is claimed to be geared up with a number of sports activities mode choices, together with varied well-being displays, stress displays, and an interval tracker as nicely.

Additionally, it comes with options together with climate forecast, music management, message push/notifications, and alarms.

The Cosmos Luxe smartwatch additionally affords details about step rely, coronary heart price, sleep cycle, sedentary blood oxygen stage, blood strain, and calorie rely on, as per the corporate.

Moreover, the corporate goal is to supply this smartwatch as an alternative to the present designer analogue watches. In January, the corporate launched the Pebble Tempo Professional smartwatch in India.