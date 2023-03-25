Peace rally by Indians against Khalistani extremism in San Francisco

San Francisco: Days after a group of pro-Khalistan protesters vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, the diaspora gathered outside the building on Friday and waved the tricolour in solidarity against the incident.

A huge crowd of Indian Americans turned up for the peace rally outside its consulate in San Francisco as a show of support for India’s unity. Criticising the destructive elements of Sikh separatism, the Indian-American community chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ and other slogans while dancing and holding the US flag along with tricolour. Local police ensured there were no incidents of violence as few Khalistan supporters were also in the crowd chanting separatist slogans, as per news agency PTI.

On Sunday, Khalistani sympathisers desecrated the consulate building and installed flags in support of the separatist movement, which were later removed by the consulate staff. The incident evoked sharp reactions from NRIs who called for strict action against the guilty.