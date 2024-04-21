PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Tewatia, Kishore shine as Gujarat Titans outclass Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

An outstanding show from the spinners, led by R Sai Kishore (4/33), and a crucial finishing act from Rahul Tewatia (36* off 18), helped Gujarat Titans pull of a nervy yet crucial win over Punjab Kings in Match 37 of the TATA IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The spinners, Sai Kishore (4/33), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Noor Ahmad (2/20) sparked a collapse after PBKS had got off to a strong start with the openers adding 52 from 5.2 overs. Mohit Sharma too bowled a crucial spell of 2/32 as GT bowled PBKS out for 142.

Shubman Gill’s composed 35(29) set the platform for GT before Rahul Tewatia did Rahul Tewatia things to power GT past the finish line after GT stuttered in the run-chase with a mini-collapse in the middle

Chasing 143, Gujarat Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha in the fourth over as he mistimed his pull to mid-wicket off Arshdeep Singh. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan then steadied the ship with a steady 41-run stand off 36 balls. PBKS, though, bowled with discipline and didn’t allow GT to run away with boundaries. That discipline brough them a wicket as Gill (35 off 29) went for a big one but mistimed his loft to long off in the 10th over, off Liam Livingstone. Livingstone was at it again in his next over as he cleaned up David Miller to jolt GT.

Captain departs & Punjab Kings have their second🙌 Liam Livingstone gets the set Shubman Gill for 35(29) at the halfway point!

Azmatullah Omarzai and Sudharsan started the resurrection process again but the pair could only add 20 runs as Curran made Sudharsan (31 off 34) chop one onto the stumps in the 15th over. The visitors lost another one in the next over as Omarzai nicked one to the keeper. It was a terrific comeback from the homes side.

Chopped 🔛 ⚡️ Captain Curran gets the stumps & Mullanpur to light 🆙 with that big wicket ❤️

The required rate was increasing and with 38 needed off 24, Tewatia released the pressure valve with two fours off Brar and then three fours off Rabada in the next over. Shahrukh Khan too joined in with a six in the Rabada over to accumulate 20 runs off the 18th over. That put GT firmly in the driver’s seat. But with 5 needed from 12, GT stuttered again as Harshal cleaned up Shahrukh with a brilliant delivery off the first ball of the penultimate over, and five balls later, he had Rashid Khan caught at mid-wicket. But Tewatia made sure GT crossed the finish line as he clipped the first ball of the final over for four to fine leg with one need off six balls and helped them win by three wickets. He remained unbeaten on 36 off 18 balls with seven fours.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat. Sam Curran continued to lead the side in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who was yet to recover from a niggle.

The home side got off to a breezy start courtesy of Prabhsimran Singh, who went berserk in the second over, smacking a three fours and a six off Sandeep Sharma, taking 21 runs in the over. Prabhsimran and Curran added 52 for the opening wicket before Mohit Sharma provided the breakthrough, having Prabhsimran caught behind in the sixth over. It was a brilliant comeback from Mohit, who was hit for a six off the previous ball. GT bounced back hard from there on and sparked a massive collapse.

PBKS lost wickets in quick succession courtesy of fantastic reviews from Shubman Gill and Co. Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan trapped Rilee Rossouw and Sam Curran LBW, respectively, via superb reviews. The pressure built and brought another wicket as Noor had Livingstone caught at slip off a beauty.

R Sai Kishore joined the wicket-taking party as he cleaned up Jitesh Sharma, bouncing back strongly after being hit for a six earlier in the over. He provided two more huge breakthroughs, dismissing the in-form Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh in his next two overs to reduce PBKS to 99/7 in the 16th over.

Harpreet Brar revived PBKS innings with a crucial late surge of 29(12) to help the home side post 142. The spinners scalped 7 wickets, with Sai Kishore leading the way with 4/33.