PBKS Beat CSK To Keep Playoff Hopes Technically Alive

Dubai: Continuing its bad performance of late, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the last league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday.

Punjab Kings rode on a solid KL Rahul knock and an all-around bowling effort to register a convincing 6-wicket win over CSK to keep playoff hopes technically alive.

CSK initially scored 134 for six in 20 overs, with Faf du Plessis hitting 76 off 55 balls. Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh were in good bowling form for Punjab, taking two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 135 runs, PBKS posted 139 for four in 13 overs with Rahul smashing the winning six. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit 98 in 42 balls.

Shardul Thakur was in good form for CSK, taking three wickets in three overs and conceding 28 runs. For Punjab, leggie Ravi Bishnoi was impressive in a spell of 4-0-25-1.