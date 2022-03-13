Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma Held For Hitting DCP’s Car, Granted Bail

New Delhi: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who was arrested by Delhi Police last month for allegedly ramming a Jaguar Land Rover into the vehicle of Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South district) on February 22, has been released on bail.

According to the complaint, the speeding Land Rover hit DCP Benita Mary Jaiker’s car outside Mother International School on February 22.

The DCP’s car was being driven by her driver, constable Deepak Kumar, when the accident occurred.

After the preliminary investigation, police found that the car is registered with Sharma. Following this, he was arrested under IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving).

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India asked Vijay Shekhar Sharma- promoted Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts amid “material supervisory concerns” observed in the bank.