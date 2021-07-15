Payday loan or 12 months loan: Check Features, Benefits, Eligibility Criteria & Interest Rates

Are you worried about pay cuts at your work organization? Have you lost your job during this pandemic outbreak? It is indeed a matter of worry for most people. The pandemic scenario is making people realize the value of money. Even if you are in an adverse situation, you need to take care of your overhead expenses.

What is the Way Out?

Suppose you are in an emergency to manage all your expenditure and require a specific amount of money for the purpose. Money View can make your work easy and make you tension-free. It can help you out with the scheme of payday loans.

Payday Loan and Its Features

Suppose your ailing mother has been hospitalized and in need of immediate surgery. How will you arrange an enormous amount in such a short period? Money View can arrange a considerable sum of money within a stipulated short period. It is a payday loan.

A payday loan is a procedure to borrow a significant sum of money over a short period. The lender usually lends the money at a high-interest rate but over the short term. The rate of interest depends on the credit score of the borrower. The principal amount is generally the amount that you will receive as a part of your preceding paycheck.

The amount of payday loan you can avail of and its principal amount depend on your earning potential. The pay stub is something that the customers need to pay while applying for a payday loan.

Hard to Pay but Easier to Access- Numerous payday companies provide the opportunity of giving a loan amount to their customers for a short tenure. However, they tend to personalize the interest rates. The interest rate that the customers are bound to pay for borrowing money for a short time depends on the credit history of the concerned customer. The interest rate can vary anywhere between one to three percent daily. Availing funds from other sources might appear cost-effective but having access to the payday loan is much easier.

Processing Fee is a Thing to Ponder Over – Many payday loan organizations give payday loans at reasonable interest rates. However, there is also a processing fee that is a hidden charge associated with the payday loan. The percentage of the processing fee may be anywhere between a hundred to about three thousand rupees.

Ensure Feedback of the Payday Loan Giver– We tend to inspect the quality of the things we buy. So why not a loan? Payday loan lenders can customize the interest rate as per their choice and the consumers have no choice but to trust them. While some lenders can give the payday loan at two percent interest, others may charge about four to five percent of interest.

It is a better idea to go through the overall feedback of the payday loan lender. Money View stands out in the review procedure. There are numerous positive feedbacks about this payday loan provider.

Eligibility Criteria while Availing Payday Loan

The person availing payday loan must be an Indian resident eighteen years of age.

There should be a full-time or regular mode of employment. The borrower should have a fixed source of income and employment details.

The borrower should also possess some of the necessary documents for availing of a personal loan. However, there are fewer regulations in accessing payday loans and help most people to avail this loan for catering their requirements. The contact number of the concerned borrower must be authentic and in a working state.

Documents Stories

There are fewer legal and official formalities associated with the payday loan. However, some of the documents are essential for sanctioning the loan. These documents are identity proof, employment details.

Steps to Apply for Payday

Find the nearest branch- It is not convenient for you to travel when it comes to availing instant payday loan. You can get a particular form serving the purpose at any of your nearest branches.

Filling Details- Before going into further details, the filled-up form of payday loan must contain education and employment details.

Final Round Depicts Future-It is essential to have a proper evaluation of the papers and documents. After all the formalities, the payday loan amount gets the sanction.

Money View is the one-stop solution for all your loan queries. It helps you with a feasible payday loan. You can avail of a flexible loan amount in a hassle-free manner with a 100% online & paperless process.