Payal Rohatgi mocks Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad’s box office failure

Mumbai: Payal Rohatgi on Sunday took a dig at Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad’s box office performance. Calling the film’s box office collections ‘sad’, Payal Rohatgi indirectly mocked Munawar Faruqui and his fan following.

She commented on how the Lock Upp winner or his fans did not promote the film on the social media platforms and did not even turn up to watch the film at the theaters.

Payal has been sour over losing Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, to Munawar and has been taking pot-shots at both.

Payal Rohatgi shared two screenshots on Instagram.

The first screenshot was an article which read that Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ was set to earn Rs 50 lakh on Day 1 and the second was an old tweet from Munawar Faruqui. “Karma is a b***h,” Payal wrote. “The one who got 18 lakh votes didn’t promote the film,” she added referring to Munawar.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has congratulated the team of the latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′ for ending the “dry spell at the Hindi box office’. Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote a note for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.