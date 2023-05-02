‘Pawar Saheb Will Rethink’: Ajit Pawar On NCP Chief’s Resignation

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, who resigned from his position in the morning on Tuesday, said that he would rethink and take a final call in next 2-3 days.

His nephew Ajit Pawar said “We all leaders have met him and convinced him on the issue. Pawar Saheb has agreed to re-consider. Let’s give him 2-3 days to make his decision,” Ajit Pawar told media persons.

Apparently, annoyed by the spate of protests after his move to quit, Pawar, 83, told his senior leaders that “if they are stubborn, I am even more adamant”.

He also frowned at the agitations, sit-in protests, indefinite hunger strikes, resignations of various office-bearers from across the state, people writing letters in blood, etc.

Ajit Pawar said that the party work will continue as usual and nobody’s resignation shall be accepted, putting the lid on the political storm that rocked national politics since noon on Tuesday.

Sharad Pawar and other leaders again appealed to all their party workers sitting near the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium and other parts of the state to call off all their protests and go home peacefully.