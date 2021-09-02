Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ To Release On April 29

Chennai: Pawan Kalyan’s most awaited Hari ‘Hara Veera Mallu’ will hit the screens on April 29th, 2022 during summer.

The film’s production house Mega Surya Production took its social media handle to share information on the occasion of Kalyan’s birthday and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to The MIGHTY POWER @PawanKalyan garu. The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu will arrive on 29 April, 2022.”

The first glimpse of HHVM was intensified expectations on the film. Besides, the director krish and producer AM Ratnam is confident that their film will create history at the box office.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has Bheemla Nayak, PSPK28, and an untitled project with production house SRT Entertainments in the pipeline.